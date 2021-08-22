Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 9,443 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 665.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 430,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.