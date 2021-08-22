Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,917 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REX stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

