Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,161 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 150,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.