RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Granite Construction makes up approximately 2.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GVA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 213,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,199. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

