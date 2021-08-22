RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.