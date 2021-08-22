RPG Investment Advisory LLC Invests $6.27 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 304,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 3,085,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,135. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

