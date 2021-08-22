RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 77,940 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.