RWC Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.