RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 3.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $110,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $377.99 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

