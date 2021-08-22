RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Ian El Mokadem Buys 10,000 Shares

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

Ian El Mokadem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of RWS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($73,686.96).

RWS stock opened at GBX 627.50 ($8.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. RWS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 574.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. RWS’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

RWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

