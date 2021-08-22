Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Earns Buy Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sagicor Financial in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

SGCFF opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05. Sagicor Financial has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

