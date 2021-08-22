salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.13. 5,510,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

