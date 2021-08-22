San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $78,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

