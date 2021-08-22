San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Invests $40,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.76 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

