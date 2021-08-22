San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 1,250 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,570,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

