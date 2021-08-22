San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 33.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

