Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €112.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €64.77 ($76.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

