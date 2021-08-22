Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

