Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 94,876 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 799,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

