SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 6,759 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $2,419,789.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark R. Ciarfella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $362.16 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $364.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 101,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

