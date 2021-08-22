Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of SBSNY opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $53.00.

Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.