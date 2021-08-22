Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,656 ($47.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,779 ($49.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,617.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total value of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99). In the last three months, insiders sold 38,587 shares of company stock valued at $138,522,370.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

