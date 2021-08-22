Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock remained flat at $$54.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 273,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,865. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.77.

