Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.