Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by Himension Fund

Himension Fund raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,929 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 8.9% of Himension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Himension Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $91,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $328.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

