SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Head to Head Contrast

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SeaSpine and G Medical Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 67.00%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and G Medical Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.56 -$43.18 million ($1.54) -9.80 G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G Medical Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -19.46% -19.31% -15.39% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SeaSpine beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

