SeChain (SNN) 1-Day Volume Hits $549.00

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, SeChain has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. SeChain has a market cap of $66,058.75 and $549.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00159073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.86 or 1.00198388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.72 or 0.00924591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.91 or 0.06594715 BTC.

About SeChain

SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. The official website for SeChain is snn.cash . SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here

