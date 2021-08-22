Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.30.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares in the company, valued at $18,761,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,947. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.