Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

SHCAY stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

