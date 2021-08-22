Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 58.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. 1,892,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

