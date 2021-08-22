Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 148 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

