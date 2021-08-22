Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 438 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

