Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 9,000 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

IRT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.