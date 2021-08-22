Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 438,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,754. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

