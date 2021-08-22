Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock traded down $15.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,450.70. The stock had a trading volume of 783,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,493.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.