Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Marshalls stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 767 ($10.02). 417,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,733. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 718.30. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 639.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

