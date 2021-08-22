Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Declines By 15.8%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXRX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.27. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.