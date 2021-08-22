Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expands By 14.3%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 380,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE BY opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

