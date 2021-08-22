Short Interest in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Grows By 16.1%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

FMTX opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,021.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

