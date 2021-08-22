Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Drops By 14.1%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 6,624,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,459.2 days.

Shares of JSNSF stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

