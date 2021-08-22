Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Decreases By 15.7%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 323,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

LXFR opened at $20.33 on Friday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $582.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXFR. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

