Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Increases By 15.0%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NENTF stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.15.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.