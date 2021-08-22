Short Interest in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expands By 15.3%

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

PAYX opened at $115.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87. Paychex has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

