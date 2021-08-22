Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Increases By 14.7%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 905,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $272.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

