Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Drops By 15.9%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,162 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 842,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.