Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Decreases By 14.0%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TMICY stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

