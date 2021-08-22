Shroom.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.96 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Shroom.Finance

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

