Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,139,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 1,001,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.7 days.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GCTAF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.