Signata (SATA) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $51,803.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00803416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,839,220 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

