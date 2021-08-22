Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 274,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,265,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $6,826,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

